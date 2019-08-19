ASOTIN — With very little discussion, Asotin County commissioners Monday voted unanimously to hire a budget coordinator to oversee the county’s finances.
Michael Warnock of Lewiston, whose employment history includes 15 years at First Security Bank, will begin Sept. 1 in the new position. Warnock will make $36,000 a year.
The commissioners declined to answer questions about Warnock and referred those inquiries to Warnock himself. He wasn’t present at the night meeting and wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The hire comes almost six months after the departure of Douglas Mattoon, who had served as public works and budget director and who had been the county’s highest paid employee at $59,000 a year. County Engineer James Whitbread is now the highest-ranking employee in the public works department.
The hiring decision followed a public hearing about a proposed 2 percent increase on the sales tax for hotel rooms and other recreational services. The increase, which is being promoted by the Lewis-Clark Economic Development Association, would finance a convention/visitors bureau.
Commissioners listened to a crowd of supporters and opponents debate the issue for almost an hour, but didn’t make a decision on the issue.
Donald McQuary of the LCEDA said such a tax would support a non-polluting business in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The tax wouldn’t discourage tourism, McQuary said. Tourists are drawn to destinations for the activities they offer.
Oregon, for example, doesn’t have a sales tax, but does have a room tax, he said. That doesn’t appear to discourage travelers from visiting the Oregon Coast.
Many in the audience disagreed. Ella Dilling of the Rivertree Inn in Clarkston said she wouldn’t be able to raise her rates the proposed amount and still be within what’s allowed for government rates. That would likely mean that she’d absorb the increase for those travelers.
“They’ll walk out the door for a buck,” Dilling said referring to the LCEDA’s estimate of how much the tax would add to room rates. “They do it every day.”
Douglas Schurman of Schurman’s True Value Hardware said he notices taxes when he travels and refuses to spend money in certain places if he feels the charges are too high.
Schurman said even though now only recreational businesses would pay, eventually other business might be sought to participate to generate more money.
“If you build a bureaucracy,” Schurman said, “... they always seem to grow.”
This story was published in the Aug. 19, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.