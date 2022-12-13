This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
ASOTIN — Frank H. Johnson, an Anatone rancher, Friday was elected president of the Asotin County Cattlemen’s Assn., He succeeds Clarence Boston of Clarkston.
Vicki Petty, the wife of Cloverland rancher Tom Petty, was elected president of the Asotin County Cow-Belles, succeeding Mrs. Johnson.
Both groups held annual sessions at the county courthouse. The conventions ended with a joint banquet and dance at the Clarkston Coif & Country Club Friday night.
Other new off loot’s for the cattlemen are Keith Ausman of Asotin, vice president, and Petty, secretary-treasurer. Krnest Baker of Anatone was elected to a one-year term on the board of directors. Art Keeler of Joseph Creek and Delmar McMillan of Cloverland were elected to two-year terms. Boston was selected as a director on the Washington Stale Cattlemen’s Assn.
Also elected for the women’s group were Heather Floch, vice president; Mrs. Dan Schlee, secretary; Carolyn Ausman, treasurer, and Diane Tippett, parliamentarian.
Dr. Jerry Heeves of the Department of Animal Science at Washington State University at Pullman discussed the current, status and future prospects of artificial insemination for beef cattle.
W. Doug Warnock, county extension agent, made a report on a study of the estimated costs and financial returns from a 100-head beef cattle operation on a typical Asotin County grain farm.
Guests at the meeting included Jick Fancher of Tonasket, president of the Washington State Cattlemen’s Assn.; Donald Ricketts of Ellensburg, executive secretary of the state group, and Ivan Packard of Olympia, assistant director of the Department of Agriculture, who reported on a reciprocal branding agreement between Washington and Idaho.
