This is one of the oldest settlements in Idaho. It is located at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers. From here there is good steamboat navigation down to the Columbia. The Palouse branch of the Northern Pacific railroad is graded from its present terminus at Genesee nearly the entire distance of 40 miles, though the hard times suspended the work, it will in time be completed. At present a stage line connects with the trains at two points, Uniontown and Genesee, about equal distance. The scenery around Lewiston and the valley here is incomparable. The hills to the north of Lewiston and the valley rise about 2000 feet. The valley is a warm one, the foliage on the trees and vegetation being much more advanced than at Indianapolis. The warm winds from the Pacific pour up this valley and so greatly affect the climate. They grow grain crops here, but the lower irrigated valleys are mostly devoted to fruit growing, fruit of all kinds bearing heavy annual crops. Peaches, pears, plums, apples, and indeed, all the small fruits, including grapes, do very fine, and are exceedingly line in quality. The choice kinds of grapes grown in California flourish here and bear very prolific. Lewiston and this whole fruit-growing valley is a delightful place to live, both on account of the climate and scenery.
Leaving the cars at Uniontown carriages were taken and a short ride brought us to the abrupt ending of the Palouse country, and before and below us from the edge of the precipitous banks of the Clearwater and Snake rivers was one of the most beautiful scenes the writer ever looked upon\
A MOST MAGNIFICENT VIEW.
Uniontown is just on the Washington line and our carriage drive took us across the boundary line into Idaho. Standing on the bluff and facing south there lay before us on the left one of the largest fertile portions of Idaho, on the right as a continuation of the same, an equally promising section of Washington and back of this of Oregon, The view as presented resembled an amphitheater, the background formed by the Blue Mountains on the west, the Alpowas in front of us on the South, and the Craig mountains on the east, all of them from 25 to 45 miles away. Between these and us and a thousand feet below was a most beautiful semicircular bench, a slightly rolling sea of verdure unbroken save by the high banks of the Snake River which, like an immense reptile, wound in and out as far as the eye could see to the south, forming the boundary line between Idaho on the one side and Oregon and Washington on the other. Below us and in front the Clearwater River, pushing its way through the mountains from the east, met the Snake at the foot of the bluff on which we stood. Words can hardly describe this magnificent view.
IT SEEMED ALMOST LIKE A PARADISE, and as one of our party expressed it, he had seen many places where he would be willing to live, but few where he would also be willing to die. Nor could we from our elevated position take in all the resources of this section. Could the mountain ranges on our left have been pierced by miraculous vision, beyond these in Idaho would have been seen other prairies and benches of great promise, and the capabilities of which are already being developed by pioneer settlers. Were this vision given us, we should see the Potlatch country, comprising nearly the western half of Latah county; the Cold Springs Country south of this; and still further south, in the northern part of Idaho county, the Camas Prairie region (so named from the prevalence of the Camas plants, the roots of which are dried and used as flour by the Indians). These are all high benches, more or less broken by canon and buttes; the first two being about thirty or forty miles in size, and the latter covering some 2,000 square miles. Being near the mountains these sections do not require irrigation,” as a rule it is too cold for anything but grain and vegetables. Timber is plentiful and the best lands are all taken and sell for $5 to $40 an acre. The great need is for railroad connections as now all products must be hauled to the nearest markets.
This story was published in the June 7, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.