VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Pius XII, in a broad outline of the Roman Catholic Church stand, says artificial insemination to produce childbirth or sterilization directly to prevent it are not moral.
The 82-year-old Pope, addressed an international congress of hematologists, or blood specialists, Friday at his Castel Gandolfo summer residence. The text of his address, part of it replies to direct questions asked by the doctors, was released Monday by the Vatican press office.
The Pope distinguished, however, between an action directly performed to produce sterilization and another — such as removal of diseased ovaries — in which an unwanted consequence might be sterilization. The latter, said the Pope, is permissible.
This story was published in the Sept. 16, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.