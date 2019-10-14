An army plane of the 116th observation squadron, Spokane, flew over the Lewiston and Clarkston airports yesterday landing at the Lewiston field. Pilots of the ship, Leuts. Lloyd Hardisty and Bill Lindsey, told Fred and Bert Zimmerly at the Lewiston port they were here “to look things over.”
Clarkston leaders connect the plane’s appearance with an announcement a month ago when officials of the bureau of air commerce and of United Air lines inspected the Clarkston port. At that time they said they would request a plane of the observation squadron at Spokane to take an air picture of the field. The picture is to be used by officials in granting government approval for the Clarkston field, permitting large commercial planes to land there.
This story was published in the Oct. 14, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.