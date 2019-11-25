Bells will begin ringing on Lewiston’s Main St., at noon today to signal the Salvation Army’s annual request for donations to its Christmas and winter welfare program.
Volunteer Army workers will man three large donation kettles from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Christmas Day. They will be located at 516 Main St., 735 Main St. and 800 Main St. A fourth is expected to be placed at 900 6th St., Clarkston, in a few days.
Captain Gerald Hill of the Lewiston-Clarkston Corps of the Salvation Army said he hopes the donations this year will reach $5,000. He said last year about $3,500 was collected.
The bulk of the money will buy groceries for baskets that will be distributed to needy families on Christmas Day. Hill said last year about 150 were given to residents of Lewiston and Clarkston.
More Need Help
This year, he said, the number of needy and destitute persons has risen sharply. He said while screening requests recently he was reminded of the depression years of the 1930s.
Besides giving direct aid during the holiday season, Hill said the Army’s headquarters at 1104 Idaho St. will be used as a clearing center for any civic, group or individuals desiring to give direct aid or toys to the needy.
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.