This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 18. — Governor George W. P. Hunt will issue tomorrow his proclamation making effective January 1, 1915, the new prohibition law, the “eighty per cent” and other measures carried at the November elections.
Attacks upon the dry law will be made immediately by four lines of organized business. Similar action is said to be contemplated against the 80 per cent measure which compels the employment of 80 per cent American citizens in all business where five or more persons are employed. Attention to its alleged violation of treaty rights of aliens has been called already by the British and Italian ambassadors. Action against the prohibition law will take the form of applications for injunctions by Father Thomas Connelley, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church at Tucson, alleging that it will interfere with the use of wine in the sacramental service; by a syndicate operating drug stores as the representative of the druggists; by a Phoenix hotel company for the retail liquor dealers and by a Phoenix firm acting for the wholesale liquor dealers.
Governor Hunt was requested recently by Secretary of State Bryan to defer the proclamation of the 80 per cent law pending the government’s determination of its possible conflict with treaties. The governor later found, however, that it was compulsory for him to include all measures carried at the election in the one proclamation.