Arctic Circle gives Lewiston first look at its new look

Arctic Circle has a new look and Lewiston-Clarkston diners will be the first in the country to see it.
The emphasis: better food, faster service and a cleaner atmosphere.
Gone is the red and white decor that characterized Arctic Circle drive-ins of the past; the new outlet at 21st Street and 19th Avenue at Lewiston is a bright, well-scrubbed yellow.
It isn’t even called a drive-in, though there is a drive-through lane for vehicles.
And the “Acey Bird” rooster that dominated Arctic Circle’s advertising motif for years has vanished, as if an extinct species.
“This store is the national prototype of the new generation of Arctic Circles,” Dan O. Barnhart, director of public relations for Gerber Advertising Agency of Portland said Friday.
“This is straight from the board of directors. This has taken zillions of years of thought.”
The experiment was put to its first test Friday night with an invitation-only open house to prepare the work crew for the official opening today at 11 a.m.
Executives from Artic Circle headquarters at Salt Lake City were on hand to watch the new era begin.
Sam Alacano, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the company, said the trend of American families to eat away from home virtually insures success of new restaurants like this one. “It’s very obvious that the American public and especially the housewife are doing absolutely no more cooking in their residences than they have to.”
Studies show about 30 cents of each American food dollar is spent at dining establishments and the prediction is that it will surpass 50 cents in a few years.
“We think the modern American female just doesn’t want to go back to the kitchen,” he said.
It might be said that 21st Street, dubbed “Restaurant Row” because of the proliferation of fast-food eateries, has no room for another.
But Alacano says that with quality food, a good location and careful management, “You’ll have business in fast foods.
“There’s one thing you cannot get by without and that’s quality.
Gary Wilson of Twin Falls, who owns the Lewiston restaurant as well as Arctic Circles at Burley and Rupert, offered another reason why the latest fast-food entry will succeed.
“A banker here told me that you cannot get a good hamburger in Lewiston,” said Wilson, who admits to being fond of burgers himself. “If you can serve a good burger, he told me, they’ll knock your doors down. And since I’ve been here in Lewiston, I know what he means.”
This story was published in the Dec. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.