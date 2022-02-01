This story was published in the Feb. 1, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, Jan. 31 — (AP) — The Associated Press teletypesetter wire today became a transcontinental circuit, another first in the rapid expansion of communication.
With the addition of 12 southern California newspapers, the circuit now spans the nation from coast to coast and from Canada to Mexico.
TTS, as the service is called, originates in New York and goes to members in 26 states. There are three national circuits. One is for afternoon papers, another is for morning papers and the third is a market wire which carries, among other market material, a complete New York stock list in tabular form. All three types of service are first with the Associated Press.
The Associated Press also operates state circuits apart from the national wires.
TTS delivers actual type automatically, ready to print, from perforated tape which is simultaneously received in newspapers. It is completely automatic and replaces the former system of delivering copy which had to be edited and then composed after receipt.