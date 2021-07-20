For the third day in a row there was “no weather” in the Lewiston area — at least there was no disturbing weather, or hot weather, or cold weather, or wet weather. It wasn’t even particularly dry — just plain no weather.
Temperatures downtown reached 92 degrees and the high at the Lewiston Airport was 89, just 2 degrees below normal. Minimum mercury readings were 59 downtown and 56 at the airport There were no breezes, clouds or drops of rains. Humidity varied between 66 and 23 per cent.
The Snake and Clearwater rivers rolled sleepily toward Pasco without even threatening to stop, but they are carrying less and less water each day.
The Snake dropped .3 foot yesterday from a level of 4.6 Monday, a drop of 1.5 feet in a week. The Clearwater was down .27 foot yesterday from 6.0 feet Monday, a drop of 1.74 feet in a week.
Isolated thunder showers are predicted for the higher elevation late today. A high of 94 is expected today in the valley with temperatures normal.
Grangeville readings were 82 and 48 degrees with no rain.
This story was published in the July 20, 1955, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.