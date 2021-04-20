CANTERBURY, England — George Carey, a son of the working class elevated to lead the Church of England, was enthroned as archbishop of Canterbury in a ceremony Friday that blended medieval splendor with rousing gospel song.
On becoming Caterbury Cathedral’s 103rd archbishop, the hospital porter’s son told an audience of royalty and representatives of the world’s religions the church would continue to speak out on social and political issues.
“No church can or should avoid political comment when freedom, dignity and worth are threatened,” said Carey, whose predecessor, Robert Runcie, was often critical of the policies of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
“The cross of Jesus Christ firmly roots us in human concerns and needs — and places us alongside the oppressed, the dispossessed, the homeless, the poor and the starving millions of our planet,” said Carey. He referred especially to the plight of Kurdish refugees from Iraq.
The ceremony, watched by 2,200 people in the medieval church and by a national television audience, confirmed Carey in Canterbury’s two thrones. One symbolizes his bishopric, the other his leadership of 70 million Anglicans in 164 nations — including 2.5 million Episcopalians in the United States.
Neither Thatcher nor Runcie attended. Prime Minister John Major, whose humble origins match Carey’s, led the government delegation. Princess Diana and Princess Margaret represented Queen Elizabeth II, the temporal head of the Church of England.
Carey wore a new mitre, cope and stole in yellow and cream with embroidered flames and rhinestone decorations.
This story was published in the April 20, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.