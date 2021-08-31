This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wisconsin and Washington state potato leaders backed a proposed change in Chicago potato futures market regulations Monday but Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus said it would destroy the Idaho potato image and enable other states “to ride the coattails of the Idaho potato.”
The remarks came at a hearing before the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s proposal to broaden its futures contract to allow delivery of Russet Burbank potatoes from any western or midwestern growing areas. The present futures contract is limited to delivery of Idaho potatoes.
“We feel the present contract discriminates against too many Russet Burbank producing areas and we want the advantage of a future’s contract that would give us another marketing tool,” said Jay Arend, general manager of Central Sands Produce, Inc., Bancroft, Wis.
George Yoshino, Pasco, Wash., potato grower, supported the change, saying, “Hedging will become our way of price protection in this volatile market place. This marketing tool will also tell us what price we can expect in months ahead.”
Leo Melamed, chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said only an active potato futures market can provide farmers with a cheap price insurance on their crop when they choose.
“There is a need today more so than ever before,” he said.
“Potato production will be up; cash markets are today more volatile than at any time in our history; the risks for the farmers are therefore commensurately higher. It would indeed be sheer folly in such times for the commission to prevent the creation of any tool which can help our farm industry.”
“The proposal which you are considering lumps the Idaho potato, by definition, with any other Russets...,” Andrus said.