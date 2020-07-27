This story was published in the July 27, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
An analysis of how Gov. Cecil D. Andrus’ proposed Snake River dam drawdown plan would affect Lewiston and Clarkston’s port traffic Friday drew fire for missing some key numbers.
The report, prepared by Robert L. Henry of Boise, administrator of the Idaho Transportation Council, assesses how the region’s wheat farmers would pay more to ship their crop to market by rail.
But that assessment ignores the cost of upgrading the region’s port facilities to utilize railroads — at a cost of more than $1 million — not to mention problems with finding sufficient railroad cars.
“There will be heavy impact by our agriculture people as well as our timber people,” said Port of Lewiston Manager F. Ron McMurray. “It’s been our concern all along that navigation was brought here to help stimulate this economy and it did. And now, if you remove it, it’s going to have — I think — a devastating effect upon us.”
Henry’s report was among three Andrus released Thursday to build the case for saving threatened Salmon migration runs by modifying operations of the Snake River Dam system.
Along with Henry’s report, Andrus’ special assistant, Andy Brunelle, presented the following to about 20 people meeting as a salmon recovery working group formed by U.S. Rep. Larry LaRocco, D-Idaho:
l An engineering study conducted by Morrison-Knudsen Corp. that demonstrates that the cost of modifying each dam in order to move smolts downstream faster may be no more than $18 million. But more expensive options could push the price to $334 million per dam.
Options range from small changes in fish passage and power systems to constructing an opening in the dam to allow free flow of the river.
Brunelle indicated Andrus supports more modest changes in fish passage systems that would keep the cost lower.
l Utility economist Don Reading’s analysis showing only slight differences in lost power generation and revenues if the drawdown plan is implemented instead of a proposal to flush 1.5 million acre-feet of water through the dam system, known as flow augmentation, help fish move downstream.
Reading, of Boise, outlined his review indicating the dam system would lose about 185 megawatts of power — worth $12 million — by flow augmentation. The system would lose 240 megawatts of power by shutting down during the two-month drawdown plan.
However, the value of that power would be only $11 million due to the seasonal demands for electricity, he said.
Meanwhile, flow augmentation would not provide the 140,000 cubic feet per second river flow biologists believe necessary to promote migration of salmon smolts downstream, he said.
Henry’s review indicated wheat farmers would be forced to pay $5.08 more per ton to ship by rail than by barge traffic if the draw down shut down port operations.
If the wheat is shipped by rail during a two-month shutdown of the Lower Granite pool, northern Idaho wheat farmers would pay about $630,698 more at a rate of 15.24 cents per bushel.
However, if the wheat is stored for two months and then barged downriver, farmers could pay $815,875, Henry wrote.
The problem with that analysis, said Stegner Grain & Seed Co. spokesman Joe Stegner, is it ignores the lack of rail facilities at the four local ports.
Shipping by rail would require the operations to be capable of filling 25 rail cars daily with grain, he said.
“There isn’t a facility that’s equipped to do that, so every facility would have to be redesigned and equipment added to achieve that rate of loading capacity,” Stegner said.
The Port of Clarkston would be out of business during the drawdown as it has no rail lines.
Cost of constructing railroad siting above and below the two Port of Lewiston sites and at the Port of Wilma could reach $750,000. Installing equipment to enable the ports to process grain quickly into rail cars could add anywhere from $300,000 to $750,000 to the cost.
Also missing from Henry’s report summary was an estimate on the projected draw down’s effect upon Potlatch Corp, said spokesman Todd L. Maddock.
For instance, the cost of moving 400 containers now barged each month by rail would be about $140,000, according to Potlatch estimates.
“But, of course, that all suggests that we can get an adequate number of (rail) cars and sometimes, particularly during rushed period on intense demands for cars, it’s very difficult for us to get cars at our present levels,” Maddock said. “So that’s an uncertainty.”
Brunelle said the search for a solution has been assigned to state’s Department of Commerce and the University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture. He expressed optimism a regional solution would soften the effects.