MOSCOW — Latah County Farmers elected officers Friday at the University of Idaho Student Union Building, the first group to head the newly formed branch of the National Farmers Organization.
President of the new association is Andrew Schumacher, Troy, Ida. Other officers are Donald Jones, Genesee, vice president; James Archibald, Genesee, secretary; Gilmore Iverson, Moscow, treasurer; and directors Bertle Spence, Moscow; Robert Borgen, Genesee and Donald McKenzie, Troy.
Committee appointments include Wilbur Westberg, Moscow, publicity, and Daniel McKenzie, Troy, membership.
Pea and Lentil Committee members are Donald Jones, Spence, Gary Kendall, Potlatch; Donald Linehan, Genesee, and Gordon Iverson, Moscow.
L. V. Lienweber, Colfax, a representative of NFO, explained the necessity for collective bargaining to obtain higher prices for farm commodities, selling farm produce in one block instead of individual sales, and possibilities of reducing surpluses through secondary markets, such as charity organizations and stock feed.
This story was published in the March 22, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.