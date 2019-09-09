Asotin, Sept. 8 — The village of Anatone will have its first electric street lights soon, Asotin county commissioners decided during a two-day session on many subjects, completed yesterday. The service will be furnished through county assistance and a contract with the Clearwater Valley Light & Power association of Lewiston, the board decided.
The commissioners approved four preliminary budgets for the current expense fund, the county road department, and road equipment rental and revolving fund, and the public assistance budget for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 1949.
The final budget for all county funds will be adopted Oct. 3, at the next meeting of the commissioners. At that time deductions may be made in the budget but no items added, as provided by state laws.
Mrs. Bert Zimmerly and her attorney, Marcus Ware, conferred with the board on the terms of the lease of Asotin county airport by the Zimmerly Air Transport Co. The commissioners asked Thomas G. Jordan, Asotin prosecuting attorney, to represent the county in agreeing on a new lease for ZAT.
A minimum sale price of $2,000 was fixed for the D-6 Caterpillar tractor to be sold for the county road department tomorrow (Friday) at the courthouse.
This story was published in the Sept. 9, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.