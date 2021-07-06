This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a desk once used by Thomas Jefferson, the 26th Amendment to the Constitution was officially certified Monday in a youth-oriented White House ceremony capped by the singing of the Battle Hymn of the Republic.
The document giving 18-year-olds the right to vote in all elections was accepted and signed by President Nixon, General Services Administrator Robert Kunzig and three youths selected from the Young Americans in Concert group.
More than 450 members of the concert group watched the East Room ceremony.
“The reason I believe in young Americans,” Nixon told the group, “is that you will in fuse into this country some idealism, some courage, some stamina, some high moral strength. I feel we can have confidence that America’s young voters will bring ... the spirit of 1776.”
Nixon said the president usually witnesses the ratification of constitutional amendments but that he has the right also to name additional witnesses.
He then called for three 18-year-olds, selected by lot from the concert group, to sign the document. Those signing were Joseph Loyd of Detroit, Julianne Jones of Memphis, Tenn., and Paul Larimer of Concord, Calif.
The 26th Amendment became law last Wednesday when the Ohio legislature made the Buckeye state the 38th to ratify it.