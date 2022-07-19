This story was published in the July 19, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, July 18. — A frightened amateur sitting like a wooden man went up early today in Glenn Curtiss’ aeroplane which hovered a moment in mid air and then crashed to the earth. The beautiful craft in which Curtiss made his remarkable flight yesterday was badly wrecked.
When Alexander Williams, the would be aviator, was lifted from the twisted frame he was delirious, his left arm was broken and his body was bruised. His injuries, however, are not serious.
The accident occurred on Hempstead Plain, Mincola, where Curtiss has been giving demonstrations for the New York Aeronautical society to which he recently sold his aeroplane for $5,000.
Williams who is a member of the society is 42 years old. While Williams had driven many an automobile and is familiar with gas engines he seemed to lose control of himself as the aeroplane soared upward. When it had attained a height of thirty feet the craft careened sharply to the right, swooped toward the earth and standing on end, turned over. Williams remained pinned in his seat until lifted out. A physician bent over him, Williams, in his delirium, muttering that some one collided with him in the air.
Witnesses declared that Williams simply had stage fright. His attempted flight followed a successful one made by Edward Foster Willard of New York, also a member of the Aeronautic society, who remained in the air for 28 seconds, making a short flight at an average of 20 feet. Curtiss then took the machine and made a beautiful flight back to the starting point, cutting several sharp turns and ascending at one time for more than a hundred feet, then shooting swiftly downward until he was only 30 feet above the earth.
Williams was cautioned as he sailed to keep the machine close to the ground. He had previously matched coins with Willard to decide who should make the first flight. During the time he evinced such nervousness that a member of the party remarked that perhaps he had bettor not make the attempt. The aeroplane glided swiftly on its light running wheels, then soared gracefully upwards. Williama sat apparently motionless and made no effort to manipulate the rudder. Consequently it began shooting upwards, turning at the same time toward the right like a ship unsteered. When it was up 30 feet, the dip to the right became dangerous and the aeroplane reeling began its fall.
A week’s work at least will be required to patch up the flier.