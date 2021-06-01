Grass pollens have exploded and the first weed pollens of the year showed up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the past week, giving residents with respiratory allergies plenty to sneeze about.
Dr. William C. Mannschreck, Lewiston allergist, reported 1,575 grains of grass pollen per cubic meter of air at his weekly check of allergens, taken at the hillcrest between downtown Lewiston and the Orchards.
“That’s the highest in several years, and grass pollens are bad for allergic persons,” he said. Last year’s highest weekly count was only 548 grains of grass pollen per cubic meter of air.
Plantain became the first weed to emit pollens for his measuring device this season. The count was only 14, but plantain is bad for allergies, he said.
Pyrethrum, which comes from the chrysanthemum flower family, showed up for the first time with 55 grains of pollen per cubic meter of air. Mannschreck said it probably came from plants from nurseries set out at homes, because it’s early for homegrown plants to produce pollen. It is a plant from which insecticides are made, and it is a relative of the ragweed, which is rare in this valley. So it’s an effective allergen.
The pine pollen count dropped to 55, which is about normal. Pine pollen is easy on people with sneezes, itchy eyes and runny noses.
Four molds were counted. They were 55 hormodendrum, 96 apergillus-pennicillium, 34 alternaria and 27 rust (from wet grass).
The Lewiston allergist said the counts were taken before the daylong rainfall, which may have cleared the air of many allergens for a day or so.
This story was published in the June 1, 1985, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.