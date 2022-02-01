This photograph was printed in the Feb. 2, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
ALL BROKEN UP — Seven Lewiston High school students compare injuries which put six of them on crutches. Left to right are Jim Packwood who has a cracked bone in his left arm; Brad O'Connor, pulled ligaments in his right foot; Alfred Arrivee, sprained right ankle; Nancy McDonald, right leg broke; Virginia Bozarth, left ankle broken; Vonda Crooks, left ankle broken, and Beverly Miller, left leg broken,. (Tribune photo.)