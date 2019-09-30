This story was published in the Sept. 30, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Automobile owners are reminded that the provision of the recently enacted traffic audience becomes operative after Sunday, October 1, as to the use of dimmers. It is also noted that but few machines up to this time have been equipped and so the authorities promise to be busy during the coming week unless the automobile owners become very active in meeting the requirements of the law.
The auto owners have accepted apparently without protest, and in fact have welcomed, the other provisions of the ordinance, and it is presumed a like disposition will be shown as to the dimmers. However, but few have been installed up to this time. These have proven very satisfactory and serve exactly the objects sought by the ordinance — the diffusion of the light so as not to blind the approaching driver. Some of those now in use are known as the Warner lens, costing from $8.50 to $4, and these not only dim the light but their operation results in a spread of the light to the side of the roadway.
The provision of the ordinance relative to the dimmers is section 41 and reads as follows:
“After the first day of October, 1916, all motor vehicle front lights shall be of the ‘dimmer’ or ‘diffusion’ lens type, or of such design, make or pattern, or so arranged that the driver may readily and fully control the same; and such lights shall at all times be so arranged and controlled at all places within the city limits so that they will not tend to blind, dazzle or confuse other users of the streets, or so as to render it difficult for such users to walk, drive or ride therein.”