This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Fog obscured Lewiston Airport part of the day again yesterday, causing five aircraft to stack up over the area at one time to wait out a parting of the white mantle below.
One aircraft — one of three extra flights carrying members of the University of Idaho and Washington State University basketball teams to a series with Oregon State College and the University of Oregon — circled for an hour before it could land.
Others were held aloft for lesser periods. They included four airliners and a Hillcrest Aircraft Co. plane.
Forecaster Howard Whipple said the fog was heavy at the airport from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p,m. It also hampered operations part of the day at Walla Walla and Pasco,
The fog rolled in again last night and in some parts of the Twin Cities was as troublesome for motorists as on the previous night. Area roads were frosty or icy in various parts of the district last night also, creating a hazard for motorists. One accident on the Old Gun Club Road in which one man was slightly injured at 8:15 a.m. was blamed on an icy surface.
Whipple said light easterly winds are expected to develop today and keep the fog from becoming so deep in the valley. He said even less fog is expected over the weekend. However, he said it is expected to deepen and spread in the Columbia Basin.
Temperatures are expected to remain about the same. Lewiston had a high of 50 and a low of 33 yesterday. The U.S. Weather Station at Lewiston Airport, however, listed extremes of 41-25.
Cold In Mountains
It was cold at mountain elevations, with Elk City reporting the mercury down to 10. Other minimums at such points yesterday were 11 at Elk River, 14 at Pierce, 15 at Avery and Bovill, 16 at Headquarters and 27 at Fenn Ranger Station. Grangeville had extremes of 43-21.
The national low yesterday was 32 below zero at Saranac Lake, N.Y., and the national high was 85 at El Toro, Calif.
Records for today at Lewiston are a low of 15 below zero in 1937 and a high of 56 in 1944.
Northwest temperatures yesterday included Yakima 49-27, Walla Walla 35-30, Ephrata 43-27, Spokane 36-24, Missoula 28-9, Seattle 60-42, Portland 56-47, Pendleton 37-34, and Boise 45-24.