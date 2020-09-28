This recipe was published in the Sept. 28, 1956, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Ten years ago yesterday the first passenger airliner landed at Lewiston starting air service here through Empire Air Lines.
Since then, the airline has been bought out by West Coast and has increased its annual passenger load about 10 times. George Griffin, West Coast Airlines office manager at Lewiston, has been working for the airlines almost that same length of time. He started with Empire in March of 1947, staying with the line when it became absorbed by WCA, and coming to Lewiston in December of 1954.
WCA now carries in one month’s period a passenger load exceeding the 21,652 total carried in 1948 — the first fiscal year of operation for Empire, Griffin said. In August alone this year, WCA served 22,410 passengers, almost 1,000 more than in 1948.
Last year, 196,178 passengers boarded WCA airliners. At the end of August in this year the total passenger load had reached 143,111.
Empire began its operations with five airplanes and today the combined airlines have 13. Several new passenger liners are expected to be added by November of 1957, Griffin added.
On Sept. 27, 1946, Empire started serving Lewiston with four flights scheduled into the community — two northbound flights from Boise and two southbound into Boise.
Today seven flights serve Lewiston — originating at Seattle, Spokane and Boise. The flight line was increased when Empire became absorbed by WCA. Empire served communities from Idaho Falls to Spokane and Oregon points. The addition of West Coast — which originated a flight line between North Bend. Ore., on the south and Seattle on the north — brought in coastal points still on the flight schedule.