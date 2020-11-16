This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The evening Lewiston-to-Boise Hughes Airwest flight is not in danger in the immediate future, spokesmen for the firm said Wednesday.
There had been speculation that the flight might go after the recent deregulation of airlines by the federal Civil Aeronautics Board. An announcement by Airwest Tuesday that it is canceling its morning flight from Klamath Falls, Ore., to San Francisco seemed to add to the circumstantial evidence.
But James E. Barot, Airwest station manager at Lewiston, and Ralph Henn, publications manager at the airline’s headquarters at San Mateo, Calif., said they know of no plan to discontinue the Lewiston-Boise night flight.
But both approached the subject with caution. “When?” Barot asked when he was informed there are rumors of a flight cancellation. “Effective when?” Henn wanted to know when the Tribune telephoned him at San Mateo. “The Lewiston-Boise flight will not be canceled, to my knowledge,” Barot said.
Henn secured a computer printout of the new Airwest schedule that will go into effect Dec. 15. It shows a flight leaving Lewiston for Boise at 8:15 p.m. It now leaves at 8:45.
In a story announcing Airwest’s plan to cancel the morning Klamath Falls-San Francisco flight, the Associated Press quoted Larry Litchfield of San Mateo, the airline’s public information director, as saying it was being done because of the CAB deregulation of airlines. Airwest is adding cities to its routes and doesn’t have enough planes to service all its present flights, the news service quoted Litchfield as saying. Litchfield was not available for comment Wednesday.