This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Berlin, Aug. 2. — (AP) — Adolf Hitler in a series of lightning-like moves made himself absolute dictator of Germany today.
He concentrated in his own hands the functions of president and of chancellor as soon as the aged president and patriot, Paul von Hindenburg, died at Neudeck.
Then he called for and received an oath of personal allegiance from officers and soldiers of the reichswehr — regular army.
After these moves, amounting to a virtual coup d’etat, the former lance corporal, who succeeded a field marshal, called for a plebiscite on Aug. 19.
Refuses the Title.
Although desiring the functions of the presidency, Hitler declined tonight to accept the title, holding that the “greatness of the deceased has given the title of reichspresident unique and non-recurring significance.”
In a letter to Wilhelm Frick, minister of the interior, Hitler outlined his plans to assume the office without the title, saying he desired henceforth to be known as before as “fuehrer and reichschancellor.”
He directed that a “free secret election” be held at which the centralization of power in his hands and such other matters as may he necessary be passed upon by the people.
Dire whisperings that the reichswehr, which worshiped the aged President von Hindenburg as a hero, might refuse obedience proved unfounded — as unfounded as had been reports of a general strike when Hitler became chancellor.
Realizes Situation.
Through everything thus far has gone smoothly, Hitler is known nevertheless to realize that a terrific task comforts him.
It was impressed on him by various advisors who visited him today — notably William Frick and Hermann Wilhelm Goering, cabinet members — that the world looked on von Hindenburg as the last brake an impetuous, unbridled radicalism in Germany.
Hitler’s more conservative advisers urged that he must give proof to the world that under his sole leadership Germany will not embark on policies and experiments which will bring her into conflict with the whole world.
Political circles expect that the new president-chancellor will incorporate into his funeral oration for von Hindenburg Tuesday reassuring words as to the future of the third reich.
Withal, he will go through the motions of asking for popular approval.
Vote on August 19.
On August 19 the German people will go to the polls to put their stamp of approbation on the cabinet’s action in setting aside the law which provides for an interim president.
Besides bring asked to approve the combining of the presidency with the chancellorship, the voters also are expected to be asked to pass on nazi policies in general.
This concentration of powers gives the 45-year old farmer enlisted man authority no Wilhelm and no Bismarck held.
The one possible stumbling block — the army — loyally took an oath of allegiance to this youngish commoner, such as only sovereigns heretofore have been able to exact.
The German republic required only an oath of fidelity to the constitution, and the third reich until now to the state, the people and the fatherland.
Oath to Hitler.
Today the reichswehr men swore:
“I swear by God this holy oath: That I shall be absolutely obedient to the leader of the German people, Adolf Hitler, supreme head of the army, and that I will be ready as a brave soldier to give my life far this oath.”
Von Hindenburg had required no personal oath. His rank as field marshal-general was so high and his valorous deeds as a soldier stood forth so conspicuously, that he probably would have deemed it an insult for anybody to suggest the reichswehr needed an oath to tie it to him.
While Germany was calm on the surface with the sudden change of authority set-up, there are classes which will miss von Hindenburg with particular concern.