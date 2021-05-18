This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
COTTONWOOD — Seventy-two seniors, the largest graduating class in the history of St. Gertrude’s Academy, received diplomas from the Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester W. Treinen of Boise Tuesday at 8 p.m. commencement exercises in the auditorium-gymnasium.
The Rev. Fr. Lyle Konen of Oakland, Calif., a 1949 graduate of St. Gertrude’s, delivered the commencement address for the 38th annual event.
Delivering the valedictory was Nancy Wassmuth, daughter of Mr, and Mrs. Henry A. Wassmuth of Greencreek, who had a grade point average of 3.973.
Co-salutatorians who also spoke were Kathy Crea and Wayne Wassmuth. Kathy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Crea of Greencreek and attained a grade point average of 3.857, while Wayne is the son of Mr. and Mrs, Clem Wassmuth of Cottonwood, His grade point average was 3.765.
Special musical selections by the glee club and senior girls choral were also included on the program.
Others graduated in the Class of 1966 were: Judith Arnzen, Linda Arnzen, Patricia Arnzen, Tim Baerlocher, Barbara Becker, Dennis Brittain, Katherine Duclos, Michael Duman, Verla Duman, Janice Eckholt, Joan Elder, Bettie Enneking, Patricia Enneking, Dale Entrup, Chris Erne, Jim Feucht, Carol Forsmann, Carol Frei and Dick Funke.
Also Diane George, Patrick Hagele, Mike Hasenoehrl, Carolyn Hattrup, Bill Hoene, Tony Jentges, Dave Kinzer, Gerry Kopczynski, Marilyn Kopczynski, Arlene Kuther, Patrick Lightfield, Kathy McDonald, Doug Meek and Vicki Meyer.
Gail Nuttman, Max Nuxoll, Ray Nuxoll, Roy Nuxoll, Sharon Nuxoll, Ken Perry, Benedict Riedel, Angela Ruhoff, Mary Sager, Carolyn Sarbacher, Connie Schmidt, Greg Schmidt, Gretta Schmidt, Jackie Schmidt and Jean Schmidt.
Elizabeth Schumacher, Marilyn Schumaker, Lonnie Shelton, Kathleen Sonnen, Bob Sonnen, Vern Sonnen, Celine Sprute, Bob Stach, Patty Stolz, Irma Terhaar, Sherry Uhlenkott, Dave Uhlorn, Eleanor Watson, Michelle Westermeier, Randy Williams, Tom Wimer, Elaine Zehner and Mike Zorb.