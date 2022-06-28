This story was published in the June 28, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lewiston has been treated to a view of the Coxeyites and is none the worse for the experience, unlike most of the places that have received visits from this conglomerated gathering of “un-employed”. Monday afternoon the first detachment of the “Industrial Cavalry” from Spokane crossed the river and stationed themselves on the hill. The fact that we had genuine Coxeyites amongst us was soon the talk of town, and the Tribune reporter sought their camping ground to satisfy his innate curiosity and to “interview ’em.” Capt. Smith, a bright intelligent looking man, stated that he was too busy to give an extended interview at that time, having just arrived, and was then preparing to visit town, and see “what could be done.” He, however, stated they were going to Washington to present a “living petition to congress, etc., etc.” The soliciting committee did not meet with much favor in their rounds, a sack of flour and some bacon being contributed by some of their sympathizers. Yesterday the second part of “Company A” came in and camped on the railroad property. They seemed better provisioned than the first lot and had a little money amongst them. They are sort of a travelling minstrel show, but spared us their performance. They say each member of the “cavalry” owns his own horse, all of which are in good condition, far better, in fact, than their riders, most of whom are rather seedy in appearance. They are a good natured set and seem to enjoy their easy life, displaying no particular desire to push forward. They are about 25 in number and all wear yellow badges suitably inscribed. They go from here via the Prairie to Boise, where they expect to be joined by several more companies. So far as ascertained no recruits were scoured here, though “some would not be missed.”