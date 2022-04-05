The general offices of the Northern Pacific have received from the dining car department the souvenir to be distributed to all patrons of the Northern Pacific dining cars on Easter Sunday. The souvenir was designed by H. J. Titus, superintendent of the dining car service, and consists of a perfect prayer book constructed from sugar and upon which in upraised sugar lettering appears, “Easter Greetings — ’12,” and attached by silk cord is the official trademark of the railroad company in miniature size. A sugar-constructed rosary with, cross appended is swung across the front cover, the effect being most pleasing. Superintendent Titus has adopted a policy of providing special souvenirs for the patrons of the dining cars for all special days, but the one now in readiness for distribution surpasses all previous efforts.
This story was published in the April 5, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.