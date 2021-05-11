At the meeting of the governing board of the Commercial club tonight, the matter of securing a direct train service with Seattle over the Northern Pacific when the new river line is placed in commission will receive attention. Several months ago, upon the visit here of the Seattle business men, they gave assurance that so soon as the new railroad service was inaugurated out of Lewiston down the Snake river they would take up the subject with the Northern Pacific of securing a direct service between Lewiston and Seattle. This will be possible with the completion of the Northern Pacific line between Pasco and Riparia connecting with the new Lewiston-Riparia road. The Lewiston-Seattle service would be by way of Pasco, instead of the north by way of Spokane, and would lessen the traveling distance between this point and Puget Sound cities several hours.
The O. R. & N., it is understood, will decide this week upon the date the Lewiston-Riparia road will be put into service, and within a few weeks the Riparia-Pasco section of the river route will be ready to turn over to the operating department. For this reason the Commercial club has decided to take up at this time the matter of the Lewiston-Seattle run so that will be given early consideration in the joint operation plans of the new roads.
This story was published in the May 11, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.