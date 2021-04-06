This opinion piece was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
There will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro is granted his citizenship rights.
— The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Perhaps you could examine the words of almost any dead man and by happenstance discover a few phrases therein that appear to reveal a gift for prophecy. The grave amplifies and elevates words that went unnoticed when spoken.
But those words from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Aug. 28, 1963, before the worst of the violence beset America, should have been recognized at the time they were spoken as prophetic of what would follow. Even a passing familiarity with history would have indicated that any body of men frozen out of the mainstream of life in their time will not chafe forever under the restraints without breaking free by any means they can, including violence.
That was what King pleaded with white America to avoid. He pleaded with whites to open society’s doors voluntarily, else tranquility would disappear. At the same time, he counseled his increasingly impatient people to seek their place in society by other than “wrongful deeds.” He kept pouring oil on troubled waters trying to buy time and trying at the same time to tear down the barriers.
But, with each passing day of inadequate response from white America, King lost more and more ground to the militants. As the frustration among black people grew stronger, fewer of them listened to King and more of them listened to the militants.
That is the message King had for white America on that day in 1963, but few listened. And now it has come to this Pearl Harbor of the American conscience.
The measure of King’s worth is best indicated by how much he is needed now. There are voices of reason in the black community, disciples and colleagues of King, who are counseling as he did that blood begets blood and two wrongs never make a right. But none of them has the stature or the respect of the Nobel laureate. None has the capacity or the credentials for quieting the threatening ethnic storm.
One can only hope that King’s earlier words will be heard now with a greater clarity even if he is no longer among us to speak them. One can hope that those blacks who had parted with King and begun to follow brutal leaders will view the man and his message in a new light. And one can only hope that the same will be true of the white community — that those who had hated King or dismissed him as a troublemaker will now see him for what he was: as a sentinel of sanity, deeply troubled by what threatened his country, and desperately trying to persuade men of good will to listen.
It is a paradox that the death of a man of reason threatens now to produce widespread unreason. Is it possible therefore that, with the guidance of his martyrdom, America can still return from the brink of anarchy? Or does an act of hatred create an appetite for more? Are those whites, who, by some tortured reasoning, believe secretly that his death serves him right, and those blacks, who spit on his grave by retaliating in kind, going to gain the upper hand in the coming days? Are thinking Americans, at this crossroads, going to sit cowering in fear while the social Neanderthals bludgeon each other and destroy us all in the process?
As Idaho Sen. Frank Church said yesterday, this is not a confrontation between black men and white, but between good men and bad. The bell that now tolls for King could be tolling for America as well, unless this evil is defeated. — B.H.