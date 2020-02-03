This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The new rulebook on food labeling from the Food and Drug Administration is a healthy enough product. Pretty thick, in fact. A plateful of its contents has been judged all that the food industry ought to have to digest in two years.
But the cover of the FDA rulebook ought to bear this label: “Caution: This rulebook is not fortified. Its recommendations are somewhat less than half the minimum recommended quantity of nutritional labeling this nation needs.”
The nutritional labels that a few national manufacturers such as Del Monte and Pillsbury already have begun to use will make it possible for the nutritionally informed American to apply sensible dietary rules in his or her household. And the FDA, by encouraging the use of nutritional labels through its massive set of new regulations, deserves credit for accelerating this trend.
Still, in the eyes of many consumers, there is no sense of urgency in the FDA action. The new regulations are voluntary. In some parts of the marketplace, competitive pressure may make them effective. In others, it may not.
Food processors, in any case, will have two years to put the labeling standards into effect. This will provide the industry’s lobbyists in Congress and in the statehouses effective “wait-and-see” arguments against mandatory or more stringent standards, as proposed in Washington by Congressman Rosenthal, and in the states of Massachusetts and Oregon.
FDA spokesmen have answered this objection by asserting that putting voluntary regulations in effect now may avoid years of litigation to which the food industry could resort — if strict rules had been written. This is a reasonable viewpoint, but it’s also an excellent reason to encourage those legislators who want a stricter policy spelled out, in order to give organizations like the FDA more backbone.
Some of the new FDA rules are wise. The food faddism rip-off may be slowed down, since it no longer will be possible to call a diet supplement a “food,” and thus avoid the stricter rules on health claims enforced for over-the-counter drugs. Another rule forbidding breakfast cereals from offering more than half the daily requirements of certain vitamins and minerals, is paradoxically, beneficial, since it will slow down what some consumer observers have called a “fortification race,” which drew the buyer’s attention from the need to balance food varieties and nutrient intakes over a whole day’s or a week’s diet.
The best feature of nutritional labeling is the new information the regulations will offer the well-informed individual. But the FDA’s action is no panacea for the needs of a nation that still ignores the high incidence of malnutrition and the vitamin and protein deficiencies in the diets of our young, our poor and our old.
— Louisville Courier-Journal.