The Idaho apple is about to come into its own as the largest and surest money-bringer for the planter. Old and experienced fruit growers have long contended that the Idaho apple was a superior and special product, but it has taken time and patience for its virtues to acquire a marketable value. The product has had to make its own way, having nothing but its merits to push it forward, but year after year the demand for it has increased and spread until now, when dealers are overwhelmed with orders that there is not nearly enough fruit to satisfy. The market has been established, and now it is only necessary to grow Idaho apples. The particular recommendations for which buyers are seeking this apple and which are not found to a similar extent in any others, are its keeping qualities and its color, but those also involve the first order of texture and flavor. As an instance of the results secured from growing this apple, one farmer from Potlatch has just contracted his crop from 100 acres of trees. He will pack 16,000 boxes from this acreage for which he will realize 75 cents per box, or $12,000 for the crop. He estimates that the handling and boxing cost 25 cents per box, leaving him a net income for the year from this 100 acres of trees of $8,000.
Yesterday’s Tribune contained the following statements from the news report which indicate the development of apple growing in this section: A representative of an Oregon nursery has been in the Potlatch country for several days and has done an extensive business; the agents of six companies have been in the reservation country and taken orders for 100,000 trees; on the higher lands pear and apples are the favorites; the climate has proven that apples are the best producers and are the commercial enterprise of the farm; and closing with the statement that, “the farmers on Nezperce prairie are going into the fruit growing business, too, which means that in five years the Clearwater country will be the greatest apple growing section in the west.” Considering all the facts, it seems that the planters who have been fortunate enough to have secured a piece of land in the Clearwater country have the path to competency and happiness clearly blazed out for them. Wheat is good, flax is better, and feeding to stock has been best, but the apple appears to be the king of crops. Under any circumstances it looks like the farmer who is growing part of his place to trees, part to grain, part to hay and has some stock on the side to food to, is surely on the high road to prosperity. The Idaho apple is a new and sure resource that is bound to be heard from among the agencies that are bringing to the people of the state present abundance and future assurances.
This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.