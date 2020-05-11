Most appropriate to springtime will be the open-air fete this afternoon, at Fifth street park, by pupils from the Webster and Whitman schools. By an error, this was announced for yesterday. If the weather is unfavorable today, it will be postponed. The festival is given under the direction of Miss Edna Wing.
The program is made up of a number of dances such as the children delight in and afford movements of rhythm and beauty. It will open with the entrance of the May Queen, personated by Audrey Beasley. A spring dance will be given by Mildred Hall and Georgia Frazier; the “Gathering Peascods” will be shown by pupils of the Whitman school, under Mrs. Blake, Miss Ruch and Miss Florence; a dance of greeting will be given by the pupils of Whitman school, under Miss Heaton arid Miss Burt; an Irish lilt will be given by Whitman school pupils under Miss Philo; Seelingers round will be presented by Whitman school pupils; a Carrousel, by Webster school pupils, under Miss Smith; “Three Dance,” by Webster school pupils, under Miss Bassett; Gustaf’s Skal, by Webster school pupils, under Mrs. Long, Miss Peterson and Miss Bassett: a highland schottische, by Webster school pupils, under Miss Henderson; “Chimes of Dunkirk,” by Webster school pupils, under Miss Harlan and Miss Byrnes; “I See You,” by Whitman school pupils of grade 2, under Miss McGee; a French doll dance by Bernita Kuhn and Naomi White; “Come Let Us Be Joyful,” by Whitman school pupils, under Miss Hall; “The Hatter,” by Webster school pupils, under Miss Bassett and Miss Daggett: and the Rainbow dance by Mildred Hall. Catherine Stevens, Frances Alley, Pauline Hall, Ray Sorey. Beckey Felton, Gladys Talbott. Louise Lyle and Camille Sorey.
With favorable weather, the festival will doubtless attract a large number of parents and others interested in the evolutions of the children in these features which are incidental to the physical culture of the public schools.
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.