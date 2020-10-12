This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
It is asserted that the finest stable of stallions and mares that has ever been shown at the fair is that of George M. Wilson of Wilbur, Wash. Mr. Wilson has been making the fair circuit for the past several years, and has shown at Spokane extensively, but has never entered this territory until this year. Mr. Wilson is an importer of fine horses and has some of the finest and most valuable animals in the northwest.
He has on exhibition a yearling colt that captured the first and championship prizes at the Iowa state fair this season, a feat that has never been accomplished by a horse sired in this country before. It has always resulted in the defeat of the American sired horse when placed in competition with a foreign bred animal. In all, the exhibit of horses brought here by Mr. Wilson numbers 20. Many of those horses have been imported while others are some that have been raised on the farm of Mr. Wilson. The three breeds exhibited are Shires, Belgians and Percherons. A large exhibit is shown in this department, there being many minor entries. Judging will also be commenced in this department today.
Fine Cattle, Too
Perhaps one of the finest displays that has yet been seen at the fair here is that made in the cattle department. G. A. Draper of Elberton, Wash., and F. H. Porter of Halsey, Ore., are the principal exhibitors, with many more additional entries. Mr. Draper has been exhibiting his herds at the Lewiston-Clarkston fair for the past several years, and has always been satisfied with results obtained here. He has 12 head of registered cattle on display. Mr. Porter is a new exhibitor and has a string of 15 head here on which he has captured many premiums at previous exhibitions. It is expected that judging in this department will be commenced tomorrow.