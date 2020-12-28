Dr. J. W. Givens, superintendent of the north Idaho insane asylum, returned last evening from a trip to southern Idaho. He visited at Boise and while there met Governor-elect Brady. The doctor predicts that Mr. Brady will give a successful and high-minded administration of the state’s affairs.
“Some of the representatives in the legislature are now gathering at Boise,” said Dr. Givens, “and the general impression is that their work will embrace a sincere purpose to live up to the promises made to the people.”
Dr. Givens states he found the south and southeast to be in a generally prosperous condition. Many people are locating there from other states and comprise a fine class of citizens.
This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.