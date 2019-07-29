This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Tribune is in receipt of a letter from the Three states transportation company, of Pasco, Wash., making inquiry as to whether in the opinion of the newspaper there is sufficient traffic between Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Grande Ronde to justify placing a steamer in service between these points on the Snake river. The Tribune has referred the communication to the Commercial club who it is understood will immediately compile information on the subject and forward it to tho transportation company.
The company comprises Engineer D. F. Fields, M. R. Fields and D. H. Lanker and is now building steamer “Rough” which will be put in service on October 1. Engineer Fields was for a long period with tho O. R. & N. boats on the Lewiston-Riparia run and is an experienced steamboat man and thoroughly acquainted with Snake river. As a consequence the new boat has been especially designed to meet conditions on the river and will be able to run at all seasons.
Frequently the Tribune has commented on the field, that was open here for a profitable boat line to serve daily the traffic of this city, Clarkston and Asotin, in handling the passenger, freight, mail and express service, while at seasons considerable business would also be available beyond Asotin. In view of the desire of the Three States company to now give the service, the commercial interests of the points to be served will undoubtedly assist in preparing the data desired as to business available for such a transportation scheme.
In the letter to the Tribune, the transportation company says the approximate expense daily of running the boat would be $10. Concluding, the communication says:
“We have very good prospects offered us here, but would much prefer the Lewiston-Grand Ronde run.”
