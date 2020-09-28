This recipe was published in the Sept. 28, 1956, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Six thousand or more men, women and children from north central Idaho parishes braved a cool wind and the aftermath of a rainy day to attend the Catholic “family rosary crusade” rally last night at Roundup Park.
All seats were taken in the covered section of the grandstand, with the crowd overflowing to fill bleacher sections on both sides.
The rally was staged for the appearance here of the world-famous “family rosary apostle,” the Rev. Fr. Patrick Peyton, C. S. C.
It also marked the first visit to the north central Idaho deanery and Lewiston of His Excellency, James Joseph Byrne, bishop of the Boise diocese.
Raised above a platform 20 feet square in front of the grandstand, tall bouquets of white flowers stood on either side of a statue of Mary and an altar draped in gleaming white.
Lights from the arena played on the central figure and speakers as they took their places on the platform.
The statue and organ music played by Gene Anthony Greif of Spokane were keyed to the theme of Father Peyton’s crusade, which seeks devotion to Mary and the recitation of the rosary by families as a group.
Nuns and Priests Attend
Fifty nuns representing the Order of St. Benedict from the Camas Prairie area and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet from Mission Creek and Lewiston were in the audience. Priests from 19 parishes within the deanery formed a section of the procession.
Organ music before the rally program included an original melody, “Hail Mary,” by Greif. Joseph Baldeck, leader of the St. Stanislaus Church choir for many years, led the audience in singing the national anthem and “Mother Dearest, Mother Fairest.”
A living rosary, formed by students of St. Gertrude’s Academy, stood at the east side of the speakers’ platform while fathers of five area families led the recitation of the different rosary decades. Msgr. Joseph M. Verhoeven of Cottonwood announced the opening of the program and introduced Bishop Byrne. Mike Mitchell of Lewiston, chairman for the laity, introduced the family groups as father, mother and children took their places in turn on the platform.
The families in order of their appearance were:
Mr. and Mrs. Urban Dreps and three children of Lewiston; Mr. and Mrs. Ray Uhlenkott and six children of Cottonwood; Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Winkler and nine children of Grangeville; Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Dunham and two daughters of Moscow; and Mr. and Mrs. James Helbling and six children of Genesee.
As the recitation progressed from bead to bead in each decade, members of the living rosary turned with a lighted candle to light another held by the next in line. Candles were extinguished and the students took seats in front of the platform at the conclusion of the rosary to hear Bishop Byrne and Father Peyton speak.
“Thank you for a most wonderful experience in my life.” Bishop Byrne said as he expressed appreciation to people of the deanery and its priests for work done in preparation for the rally.
“What we are participating in here doesn’t just happen. There has been much work done to bring about an event we shall never, never forget.
“May I anticipate and thank all men here in advance in the hope that the full fruit of this rally will continue to bear fruit in years to come.”
Praises Hospitality
“I did not realize (before coming to Idaho) the great catholicity of Idaho: the hospitality of Catholics and non-Catholics alike I found the moment I reached Idaho.”
He introduced Father Peyton as: “A man whom God has raised up in his own day, with the blessings of his own superiors to face a problem that is wrecking our families in modern society... Telling us a story we all know but in a new way.”
A fourth degree team of Knights of Columbus formed an honor guard for Bishop Byrne and Father Peyton as they were escorted to and from the grandstand for their appearances on the platform.
Father Peyton frequently lifted the rosary in his hands as he beseeched fathers of families to be “spokesmen for God.”
Addressing his superiors of the church, “all the friends of God ... and noble and humble parents.” he said:
“It is a spiritual enrichment for me to be in your diocese.
“It is a privilege God has given me since my priesthood to go out and beg husbands to go on your knees for 10 holy minutes with your wife and children beside you.
“... Not because men have wished you to speak for God but because God has wished it.”