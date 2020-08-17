This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
KAMIAH — A crowd of about 500 bathed in an open-air cacophony of sound provided by Redbone, a popular rock band, during a concert here Saturday.
The concert-goers were joined by 50 of north central Idaho’s police officers, called to the scene to keep a somber eye on things.
Lewis County Sheriff Rex Farris and Second District Court officers had predicted a crowd of about 3,000, and they had been bracing for it for several weeks. The concert Itself, a benefit for the Wa-A-Yas Recreational Center here, was virtually without incident.
Two drug-related arrests were made, and one individual was charged with disturbing the peace. The persons charged were taken to Clearwater County Jail at Orofino.
Redbone, often billed as the only Native American rock band in history, produced a fluid and orchestrated show. The group brought the crowd to its feet, stomping and clapping approval, with renditions of some of the songs it has popularized. “Come and Get Your Love,” “Witchy Woman” and “We Got to Find You the Right Woman” are among the top 40 hits produced by the group.
Ticket managers said sales would not be tabulated until Monday morning.
The boom-boom beat of Fusion, a Spokane-based rock and roll band, echoed off the hills across the Clearwater River from Kamiah prior to the headliner’s entrance at about 10 p.m.
Intermittent fireworks punctuated the concert evening.