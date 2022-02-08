This story was published in the Feb. 8, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Mrs. Winnie Jewett, Billings block, retired yesterday after 42 years as a telephone company employe, the last 28 for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co.
Almost 60 PT&T employes attended a party in Mrs. Jewett’s honor at the Lewiston office yesterday. She was presented with two table lamps by her fellow workers.
Mrs. Jewett began her career with the old Nezperce Telephone Co. at Lewiston in 1910. In 1924 she went to work for PT&T as agency manager at Winchester where she stayed until coming to the Lewiston office in 1944. She was a switchboard operator.
In charge of arrangements for the party for Mrs. Jewett were Mary Ellen Bowlin, Grace Matlock, Georgene Heitman, Nellie Fanning and Louise Mashburn.