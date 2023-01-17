A January snow depth record at Lewiston Orchards which had stood for 37 years was broken yesterday.
Snow which began falling at 5:30 Sunday morning and continued almost without interruption until 6:30 last night totaled 12 inches in depth — for a total of 14 inches on the ground.
The previous January snow depth record of 13% inches was established in 1913. Average snow fall in January is 6.7 inches, compared with the 18 inches measured at the U. S. weather station at the Orchards thus far this month.
* * *
The 14 inches of snow on the ground last night at the Orchards is the most since Feb. 25, 1937, when 17 inches of snow was recorded.
The record snow depth was established Dec. 10, 1919. It is 21 inches.
Power Consumption High
A Washington Water Power Co. spokesman last night predicted yesterday’s electric power consumption peak would be the highest of this winter in this district. Figures will be released today.
Sunday’s peak was 28,900 kilowatt hours which was used between noon and 1 p. m. It was 20,000 kilowatt hours less than Saturday.
Garagemen Busy
Garage and service station attendants yesterday had their hands full — full of automobile tire chains motorists wished placed on their cars. One worker said.
“Your fingers get plenty sore after you’ve put on about 100 of these.”
Winter Equipment Needed
Galoshes, auto tire chains and snow shovels were three items very much in demand yesterday by Lewiston residents who not in years had been required to cope with snow of proportions Lewis- tion experienced.
One footwear dealer estimated he sold 350 pair of galoshes during the day. The rush depleted his stock to a few oddsized pair for men and a handful of galoshes for women and children.
Other dealers ruefully commented they “could have sold 50 or 100 pair.” Pedestrians will find it difficult to purchase overshoes today, one dealer said. “There just aren’t any overshoes left in town,” he exclaimed.
Hardware store clerks said they had had no snow shovels for sale for several days. One store was selling scoop shovels, which ordinarily are used for handling coal or grain.
More independent residents with snow-heaped sidewalks manufactured shovels with wooden materials.
Heave-Ho Needed
A driver who wanted his automobile washed at a garage yesterday took a back seat to more pressing needs of snow-bound motorists,
This particular chap was told “sorry, too busy today.” Tow cars and wreckers were on the run all day, pulling cars from their parking places and getting others out of ditches. It was common to see pedestrians give a heave-ho to a car with spinning wheels trying to buck drifts along parking places.
Cattle Still On Range
Many cattle are on the open range in the Lewiston region, a feed dealer said yesterday. He said several ranchers were trying during the day to get herds into feed lots. Others are feeding on the range.
Principal areas where cattle are ranging are along the upper Snake river south of Lewiston, along the Grand Ronde river and in the Anatone and Waha districts.
Supplies of cattle feed are plentiful, the dealer said. Checkers are usually fed cattle on the range. Grains and protein concentrates are fed in feed lots.
Birds Get Hungry
Lewiston’s bird population should be hungry enough now to “eat anything,” Miss Lorena Miller, Lewiston bird fancier, said yesterday.
However, if householders want to be especially kind to the feathered folk they’ll place rolled oats, stale raisins, finely-crushed English walnuts or peanuts and bread crumbs where birds may feed without being disturbed by dogs or cats.
Miss Miller suggested porches or porch railings are convenient feeding sites — “any place somewhat protected from falling snow is good,” she said.
Robins are particularly fond of fresh apples. Suet is a food desired by few birds in the Lewiston vicinity.
Fresh water is welcomed by birds. Miss Miller suggested it be placed in pans which can be conveniently thawed.
This story was published in the Jan. 17, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.