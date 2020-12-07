This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1941, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A total of $37 jingled into Salvation Army kettles in their first appearance of the year on Main street yesterday to help buy Christmas cheer for needy Lewiston families, Capt. W. H. Osborn reported last night. The kettles will be “kept boiling” 15 more days until Christmas and, at yesterday’s rate, it shouldn’t be too difficult to surpass last year’s total of $300 at the end of the campaign, Capt. Osborn indicated.
“Twenty-three names of needy families have been turned in to us so far,” he said. “Last year I investigated more than 200 homes and baskets were given 134 families. Other agencies cooperating with us include the ministerial association, Camp Fire Girls, Red Cross and Eagles auxiliary.
“There are two requests I should like to make to those knowing of deserving families in need. Be sure to turn in both name and address if possible. It takes a lot of time to investigate every home before Christmas. Any agency anticipating helping the needy during the season I hope will check with us so we can work together. We probably do more of the investigating than any other relief agency, as often the Salvation Army can gain access to the home more easily.”
Into the baskets this year will go chicken, milk, canned vegetables and fruits, flour, sugar, sweet potatoes, jellies, cookies, potatoes, apples, onions and other goodies, Capt. Osborn said. “Last year,” he said, “each basket contained two big shopping bags, just as full as we could get them.”