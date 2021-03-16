Spokane, March 15 —(AP)— Spokane looked like a dogless town today.
There were few dogs running loose on the streets. A 90-day canine quarantine had gone into effect.
The quarantine was ordered as a precaution after four dogs here died of rabies, the first known case since 1942 in Washington state. No humans have contracted the disease but three persons are being given preventive vaccination shots.
Health officers emphasized there is no cause for panic.
The order extends to every dog in the county — there are an estimated 30,000 — and means the animals will have to be tied up at home until June 13. The dogs can be taken out for a walk but they’ll have to be leashed. No dogs can enter or leave the county.
The state department of agriculture issued the order yesterday and suggested the dogs be vaccinated, a suggestion that brought veterinarians a land office business in a matter of hours.
One animal hospital vaccinated 137 dogs yesterday and 140 more before 10 a.m. today. The shot costs $2 and lasts six months.
Dr. M. A. Holmes of the state health department said the quarantine may be lifted before June 13 if 80 per cent of the dogs are vaccinated. A city ordinance making vaccination compulsory was being considered.
Stray dogs running loose on the street will be picked up and lodged at the Humane society pound. The job of rounding them up and keeping them looked like a big problem. Mayor Arthur Meehan suggested the city may have to start a “dog bureau.” The Humane society picked up nine dogs on the loose today.
This story was published in the March 16, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.