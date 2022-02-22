Washington, Feb. 21 —(AP)— Immediate construction has been ordered of a second type of atomic-powered engine for submarines, the atomic energy commission announced today.
The AEC said the engine, to be constructed by the General Electric company at West Milton, N.Y., “will contribute research, development and operating data important to design of future reactors for producing power for industrial and commercial purposes.”
GE developed the reactor, or atomic furnace, at the Knolls atomic power laboratory which it operates at Schenectady, N.Y., for the AEC.
The Westinghouse Electric Corp. already is working on one type of atomic power plant at its testing station in Idaho. When the two are completed, the AEC and the navy will decide which is better for submarines.
Launching Due
The Electric Boat company of Groton, Conn., was awarded a contract to build a hull for an atomic-powered sub last August. Plans call for its launching sometime this spring or summer. The navy has indicated it hopes to have the atomic submarine ready in 1954.
The AEC said the Electric Boat company is working closely with both Westinghouse and GE on their types of engines.
From the terse description of the engines which the AEC gave, there were signs that the type to be built by GE may be easier to build and operate than the one already under construction by Westinghouse.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.