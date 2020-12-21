This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1953, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
More than 2,500 youngsters and their parents overflowed the Lewiston High School auditorium yesterday for the two-installment Christmas party of Potlatch Forests, Inc.
The party, held in two shifts this year to accommodate the growing crowds, was the 20th annual party for children of PFI employes.
Some were turned away after the auditorium became packed for the 1 p.m. program. They were present for the 4:30 program, although some were forced to stand.
Highlight of the program was the appearance of Santa Claus at both shows.
George Beardmore, company attorney, was master of ceremonies and introduced the following acts:
An acrobatic dance by Sue Garten and Roberta Sargent; a tap dance by Jackie and Caroline Carssow, and a novelty act by Eldon Taylor, Harlow Woods, Billy Broden and Duane Saxton.
The invocation was given by the Rev. Paul Deane Hill of the First Christian Church at the first program and by Capt. Ed Scriven of the Salvation Army at the second.
Harry Rooney, special assistant to the president, gave the address of welcome at the first program and E. C. Rettig, assistant general manager, at the second.