Moscow, Sept. 13 — A list of 190 pledges of 14 national fraternities at the University of Idaho for the fall term established a new record, the university announced today.

North central Idaho men, and the fraternities to which they were pledged, include:

Alpha Tau Omega — Gordon Dawson and Raymond Alcock Bovill.

Tau Kappa Epsilon — Robert Clovis and Gerald Riggers, Craigmont, Ralph Benedict, Salmon, and Allan Curtis, Deary.

Kappa Sigma — James Duncan, Grangeville.

Beta Theta Pi — David Clements and James Lambert, Lewiston, Thomas Curtis, Orofino, and Jack Carter, Moscow.

Sigma Chi — Steve Jordan, Grangeville, Richard Rogers, Moscow, and Ronald Baker, Lewiston.

Phi Delta Theta — John Hutchinson, Orofino; Joseph McDonald, Grangeville; Vernon Thomas, Nezperce, and Charles Schroeder, Moscow.

Delta Chi — Gary Peterson, Cascade; Jerry Asker, Grangeville; Elbert Snyder, Orofino, and Donald Spence, Genesee.

Sigma Nu — John Bond, Moscow, and Eugene Hamblin, Lewiston.

Phi Kappa Tau — Lawrence Hyer, John Bostick and Richard Westgate, Lewiston.

Delta Tau Delta — Hugh Burgess, Charles Bonnett, David Williams and James Broyles, Moscow.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon — Charles Farrell, New Meadows, and Carl Burger, Lewiston.

Women pledges will be announced on Friday.

This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

