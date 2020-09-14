Moscow, Sept. 13 — A list of 190 pledges of 14 national fraternities at the University of Idaho for the fall term established a new record, the university announced today.
North central Idaho men, and the fraternities to which they were pledged, include:
Alpha Tau Omega — Gordon Dawson and Raymond Alcock Bovill.
Tau Kappa Epsilon — Robert Clovis and Gerald Riggers, Craigmont, Ralph Benedict, Salmon, and Allan Curtis, Deary.
Kappa Sigma — James Duncan, Grangeville.
Beta Theta Pi — David Clements and James Lambert, Lewiston, Thomas Curtis, Orofino, and Jack Carter, Moscow.
Sigma Chi — Steve Jordan, Grangeville, Richard Rogers, Moscow, and Ronald Baker, Lewiston.
Phi Delta Theta — John Hutchinson, Orofino; Joseph McDonald, Grangeville; Vernon Thomas, Nezperce, and Charles Schroeder, Moscow.
Delta Chi — Gary Peterson, Cascade; Jerry Asker, Grangeville; Elbert Snyder, Orofino, and Donald Spence, Genesee.
Sigma Nu — John Bond, Moscow, and Eugene Hamblin, Lewiston.
Phi Kappa Tau — Lawrence Hyer, John Bostick and Richard Westgate, Lewiston.
Delta Tau Delta — Hugh Burgess, Charles Bonnett, David Williams and James Broyles, Moscow.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon — Charles Farrell, New Meadows, and Carl Burger, Lewiston.
Women pledges will be announced on Friday.
This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.