Thirty-two pounds of mail and 21 pounds of express were received and 39 pounds of mail sent yesterday by Empire Air Lines at the Lewiston airport yesterday.
Fourteen passengers left and 14 arrived.
Passengers leaving were C. A. Potter, J. Jones and H. Heir, to Pendleton and Portland; Dr. A. McAltree, Twin Falls; Lovejoy Osterman, Walla Walla; Mr. and Mrs. Lee Fout, Pasco; Mrs. Jensen and Ernie Stranson, Coeur d’Alene; Mrs. A. Cippen, Spokane and Seattle; and D. Randall, R. G. Winkoop, H. McKinley and Mrs. I. S. Gottscholk all to Spokane.
This story was published in the June 8, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.