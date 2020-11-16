This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Associated Press
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League have resigned their infamous “12th man” — Dave Kraayeveld.
Kraayeveld earned the title during a game against the Denver Broncos several weeks ago. Broncos kicker Jim Turner missed a field goal in overtime that would have won it for Denver, but the Seahawks were penalized on the play for having at 12th man — Kraayeveld on the field.
Given a second chance, Turner then kicked the field goal that won the game for Denver.
Kraayeveld was later cut, but Seahawks officials said at the time the penalty had nothing to do with it. Kraayeveld is a rookie defensive tackle from Milton College in Wisconsin.
To make room for Kraayeveld on the roster, reserve tight end Brian Peets was placed on waivers.