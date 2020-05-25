This story was published in the May 25, 1935, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Happy and healthy despite sore throats, the last group of 12 children from the Slickpoo mission orphanage who came to Lewiston this week to have their tonsils removed were returned to the mission yesterday under the guidance of Mother Superior Cyril. Drs. J. F. Gist and J. H. Crampton contributed their services for the operations and the facilities of St. Joseph’s hospital were donated by the sisters.
The 12 children who underwent tonsillectomies were: Virginia Ward, Jennie Ward, Jack Ward, Henry Kazda, Helen Kazda, Teresa Kazda, Lillian Ward, Mae Ruth Carlstrom, Fannie Bell Carlstrom, Gaylene Pomeroy, Frances Bell and Mary Bell. About the same number of other children at the mission are in need of similar surgical attention.
Seven Graduates
The mission is concluding a successful year with generally better financial conditions that during the early depression period, Mother Cyril said. The mission school closed May 10 with seven students completing the eighth grade course and receiving state diplomas.
The mission has cared for 122 children since last June but its population will be reduced to about 50 during the summer and some of the older boys and girls have secured farm work during the summer and some of the younger tots are taken into private homes during the vacation period.
The sisters at the mission are making plans to entertain the members of the Idaho council of Catholic women who will visit Slickpoo on June 5, during their state convention at Lewiston. The council of Catholic women has long been among the leading supporters of the orphanage at Slickpoo.