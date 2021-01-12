This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Washington, Jan. 11 —(AP)— The Navy announced tonight that the 20,000-ton Hornet was the American aircraft carrier sank in the battle of the Santa Cruz islands last Oct. 28, and identified at the same time three cruisers and seven destroyers which had heretofore been reported sunk but not identified.
The other vessels named lost, all in battles in the Solomon islands area of the south Pacific, and their commanders are:
The Northampton, heavy cruiser, Capt. Willard A. Kitts, 3rd, of Oswego, N. Y. He is safe.
The Juneau, 6,000-ton light cruiser, Capt. Lyman Knute Swenson, of 333 East Fourth North street, Provo, Utah. He is missing.
The Atlanta, 6,000-ton sister ship of the Juneau, Capt. Samuel Power Jenkins, of 1145 21st street, San Diego, Calif. He is safe.
List of Destroyers
The Monssen, 1,630-ton destroyer, Lieut. Comdr. Charles Edward McCombs, of Martinsferry, Ohio. He is safe.
The Cushing, 1,465-ton destroyer, Lieut. Comdr. Edward N. Parker of Bellefonte, Pa. He is safe.
The Benham, 1,500-ton destroyer, Lieut. Comdr. John Barrett Taylor of Churchille, Bucks county, Pa. He is safe.
The Preston, 1,480-ton destroyer, Comdr. Max C. Stormes, of 4195 Harden Way, San Diego, Calif. He is missing.
The Walke, 1,750-ton destroyer, Comdr. Thomas Edward Fraser, of Philadelphia, Pa., He is missing.
The Barton, 1,700-ton destroyer, Lieut. Comdr. Douglas Harold Fox, of Dowagiac, Mich., He is missing.
The Laffey, 1,700-ton destroyer, Lieut. Comdr. William Edwin Hank, of Norfolk, Va., He is missing.
37 Jap Ships Sunk
In the battles in which these American ships were sunk, the Japanese lost 37 vessels sunk and 18 damaged.
The navy announcement of the loss of the Hornet was made in a communique which said the names of that and the other ships had been withheld “for reasons of military security and to avoid causing needless anxiety on the part of relatives and friends of the personnel who survived these actions.”
“Reports of casualties have since been received, and the next of kin of all personnel killed, wounded or missing in these actions have now been notified.”
The navy said Rear Admr. Charles P. Mason of Pensacola, Fla., was commander of the Hornet and that he is safe.
Costly for Japs
The battle in which the Hornet was lost was a costly one for the Japanese. The only other American ship lost in the action was the destroyer Porter. The Japanese, on the other hand, suffered two aircraft carriers heavily damaged, a battleship damaged and damage also to five cruisers.
The name of the Porter had previously been disclosed and no reference was made to that ship in tonight’s communique.
The cruisers Juneau and Atlanta practically new ships, having been commissioned in 1942 and 1941, respectively, were lost during the great mid-November battle of Guadalcanal in which the Japanese were defeated with extremely heavy losses to their greatest attempt to reconquer the strategic island from which the battle takes its name.
The seven destroyers also were lost in that furious night engagement.
Northampton Well Avenged
The Northampton was sunk by enemy action during an engagement north of Guadalcanal on the night of Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Some other American ships were damaged, but the Northampton was the only one reported sunk. The Japanese lost in that engagement two large destroyers or cruisers, four destroyers, two troop transports and one cargo ship — all sunk.
Three Old Carriers Left
The loss of the Hornet reduces the group of seven aircraft carriers with which the United States started the war on Dec. 7, 1941, to three still afloat. The others lost were the Lexington in the battle of the Coral sea, the Yorktown at Midway, and the Wasp in the Solomons campaign.
The three remaining of the original seven are the Enterprise, the Saratoga and the Ranger.
The Hornet, like most of the other carriers the navy has lost in action, did not go down immediately, but was only severely damaged while in contact with the enemy. She sank subsequent to the actual attack by enemy planes.
The communique issued on Oct. 31, which merely reported the sinking of an unidentified carrier, said the vessel was twice attacked by enemy bombers and torpedo planes near the Santa Cruz islands. The first attack occurred during the forenoon and caused heavy damage, but the carrier was taken in tow by another ship in an attempt to salvage her. In the afternoon she was attacked a second time and damaged below the waterline so that she began to list. Shortly afterward, personnel were removed from the vessel and the carrier later went down.
Carried 2,170 Men
The Hornet had a normal compliment, including flying personnel, of 2,170 men. The navy gave no estimates of personnel losses in its communique tonight, but in the earlier communique saying that the vessel had been sunk, it was stated that casualties on the Hornet were light.
The carrier was launched on Dec. 14, 1940. It was 770 feet long and normally carried 81 to 85 aircraft.
The Atlanta and Juneau were high-speed new cruisers armed principally with five-inch, 38-caliber dual purpose guns — suitable for use against both surface and aerial targets.