1,140 graduate at UI

This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — The final two decades of the 20th century will be an era of uncertainty that will place a premium on those with a university education, the class of 1980 at the University of Idaho was told Saturday.
James Meyer, the chancellor of the University of California at Davis, told the 1,140 graduates that the ’80s will be marked by a return to the more technologically conservative lifestyles of half a century ago.
Meyer spoke during the 85th annual UI commencement ceremonies held in the ASUI-Kibbie Dome before an audience of some 7,000 friends and relatives of graduates.
“The decade of the ’70s has been a period of adjustment where we learned that energy is not an inexhaustible resource, but we did not come to grips with, the problem,” Meyer said.
“As we enter the last two decades of the 20th century, uncertainty has set in. There is concern about the future.”
Meyer, a member of the UI class of ’47, said one response to the uncertainty will be a return to a simpler life-style. “The nostalgia of yesteryear becomes the challenge of tomorrow,” he said.
And, Meyer added, universities and university graduates will play an increasingly important role in shaping the more conservative life-style. “Science, research and education are things of the future, not the past,” Meyer said.
With UI President Richard Gibb presiding, bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 872 students, master’s to 159, special education degrees to 6, doctoral degrees to 25 and doctors of veterinary medicine degrees to 13.
Gov. John Evans also addressed the graduates, urging them to use their new skills and knowledge by becoming active in public policy affairs in Idaho.
Sen. Frank Church addressed the 65 law school graduates in their commencement ceremony.
“You will be tempted to play it safe by avoiding the controversial,” Church said. “But you should not shrink from defending unpopular causes because you fear the “scorn of the community.”
At Saturday evening’s commencement banquet, honorary degrees were awarded to Warren Brown of McCall, president of Brown’s Industries; James Dickey of Columbia, S.C., a poet and author; George Crookham of Caldwell, past chairman of the board of directors of a seed company; and Robert Woodhead of Boise, a senior corporate vice president with the Morrison-Knudsen Company.