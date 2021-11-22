Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners designated a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone on Monday and gave Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever authority to establish emergency hunts to help monitor for the disease.
Two deer taken last month near Lucile in Game Management Unit 14 tested positive to the fatal and contagious disease that had not previously been documented in Idaho.
The commission approved a recommendation from the department to establish a CWD management zone in units 14 and 15. Rules prevent hunters from removing carcasses containing brain or spinal tissue of deer, elk and moose taken in the zone.
Commissioners also gave Schriever authority to establish special monitoring hunts in units 14, 15, and parts of 11A, 13, 18 and 23. Schriever said the department is still working to determine the parameters of the hunts, including the number and geographic distribution of tags. The hunts will concentrate on collecting samples from mule deer and whitetail deer. The associated permits and tags will be discounted and reserved to Idaho residents.
For more information, see Tuesday’s Tribune.